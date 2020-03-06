The Olpe girls basketball team advanced to yet another sub-state finals appearance in White Auditorium Friday evening, using a dominant first quarter to coast past the Chetopa Hornets by a 64-35 final.
The contest got out of hand early as the Eagles forced turnovers on Chetopa’s first seven offensive possessions, opening up an early 11-0 lead in the process. The Hornets were unable to even put up a shot throughout the first four minutes of the game, finally breaking onto the scoreboard with just over three minutes remaining in the opening period.
Olpe opened a 30-point lead by the midway mark of the second quarter by sticking to its M.O. of forcing turnovers and grabbing easy baskets in transition. Throughout the first 16 minutes, the Eagles forced 17 Chetopa miscues, resulting in a commanding 44-13 advantage at half. Olpe shot 17-26 from the field in the first 16 minutes — the majority of its baskets coming from less than five feet away — holding the Hornets to just a 6-19 output on the offensive end.
The third quarter was played much closer as Olpe began laying off somewhat from its constant pressure. Nevertheless, the Eagles were still able to get deep into the Chetopa lane, continuing to add to their collection of layups and easy put-backs on misses.
Holding a 59-24 cushion heading into the fourth, the Eagles used the final eight minutes of the contest to get bench players into the action, allowing the main unit to rest for Saturday’s sub-state finale. Top performers for Olpe on the night included juniors Marley Heins, Macy Smith and Maya Bishop who finished with 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively while senior Neleh Davis added 12 of her own.
The Eagles (24-0) will look to continue their perfect season in tomorrow’s sub-state final against the winner of Berean Academy and Argonia. Tip from White Auditorium is set for 1:30 p.m.
Olpe- 26 18 15 5
CHS- 6 7 11 11
Olpe- Smith (14), Bishop (12), Heins (15), Fisher (3), Davis (12), Broyles (4), Steffes (1), Clark (3)
CHS- Moore (6), Conrad (8), Blundell (10), Albertson (6), Schertz (5)
