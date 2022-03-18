Several grass fires kept Lyon County crews busy Thursday. One caused about 80 acres of damage.
Emporia Fire Captain Jesse Taylor said the larger fire developed around 2:45 p.m. along Road 90, about two miles northwest of Olpe.
“We had several structures that were close by,” Taylor said. But none of them were damaged and no one was hurt.
Another grass fire jumped across Road 280 during the afternoon, between Road M and Road N. A third developed east of Strong City. There's no word of structural damage or injuries from any of the fires.
Crews were helped by the fact that winds were relatively light during the afternoon, before a cold front approached the Emporia area.
