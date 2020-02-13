A dog who was once homeless on the streets of Emporia is about to make his big screen debut.
Buckley, a dog who was adopted from the Emporia Animal Shelter by Jessica Steele-Sanders and her husband, Chris Sanders, stars alongside Harrison Ford in the latest adaptation of the Jack London classic novel "Call of the Wild." The film opens nationwide on Feb. 21.
A short Facebook video from the Pet Collective titled "The Pawducer" tells Buckley's story from Emporia to Hollywood.
"It was just the perfect thing, that he came along when we needed a dog," Sanders says in the video. "It was the perfect package that came along at the perfect time."
Buckley had been at the Emporia Animal Shelter for three weeks after being taken in as a stray when Steele-Sanders found him. Sanders was already in the midst of directing the film.
Steele-Sanders said in the video that the couple's dog, Brody, was getting older and she was starting to look for another like him. Buckley — who is a cross between a "farm collie-type dog and a St. Bernard" — caught her eye because the main character in the novel is named Buck. He also happens to be the same breed London describes in his book.
"We were having a difficult time finding a real stand-in for Buck," Sanders says in the video. "The Buck described in the novel is a very specific combination of two different breeds; and this is a combination you just can't find anywhere."
Steele-Sanders said in the video she called the Emporia Animal Shelter, but the women she talked to "weren't aware of 'Call of the Wild' or Buck."
Sanders said it almost seemed serendipitous.
"So I decided to load up my dog Brody in a rental SUV and make the drive to Kansas," Steele-Sanders tells the Pet Collective.
Sanders was on set when his wife got back to California and he got to meet both his new family member and star of his film for the first time.
"One of the craziest things is that, you know, we're on set, we're getting pretty deep into things, and here comes Jess with this dog she found in Kansas and he's the exact right dog that we needed," Sanders said in the video.
On the video, it's clear to see that Buckley is clearly living the Hollywood lifestyle in his new home. Videos and photos show him being snuggled by both Steele-Sanders and Sanders, attending his own premier and smiling big at his new home.
Steele-Sanders said the first scene he filmed was one in which he got to eat pancakes.
"So, he goes from being on the street — hungry and sad and cold — and now he's on the set of a major motion picture being asked to eat pancakes, please," she tells the Pet Collective.
Sanders said in the video that he felt Buckley's story parallels that of "The Call of the Wild." He says the film is about life, and how everyone must not let surprises defeat them, but make them stronger.
"Here's this guy, we don't know where he came from," Sanders said. "He had some hardships and he finds where he belongs."
The movie opens Feb. 21. Showtimes in Emporia have not yet been announced.
To watch the video, visit The Pet Collective or Call of the Wild on Facebook.
The Gazette has reached out to the Emporia Animal Shelter for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.