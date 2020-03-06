It took little more than a quarter of play for the Lebo boys to get themselves into all-out attack mode.
Once the Wolves settled down, they weren’t to be stopped in an 81-33 rout of Colony-Crest on Thursday night in the 1A sub-state semifinal round at White Auditorium.
“We just needed to loosen up,” Lebo Head Coach Dwayne Paul said. “When ... you’re in the playoffs, everybody wants to make something happen. We just ... to get back how we (normally) play. Our defense has led to our offense and that’s what we were able to do in the second quarter, get a lot of stops, deflections that led to a big quarter.”
After playing to just a 12-7 lead through the first eight minutes, Lebo sprang to life in the second as a rapid series of turnovers by the Lancers midway through the period combusted in their faces. Landon Grimmett and Devan McEwen each had a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter and the rest of the lineup did its fair share of the lifting.
Seven different players scored in the 36-point burst before halftime, including consecutive layups from Andrew Bailey after a pair of steals.
“We just knew we had to step up defensively,” Bailey said. “Our defense leads into offense and that was pretty much it.”
Ten different players filled in the scoring column by the end of the night for Lebo as the clock ran throughout the final quarter.
Junior Devan McEwen and freshman Landon Grimmett both scored 19 points, combining for seven 3-point buckets. Bailey and Kaden Ott both scored 11.
“Anytime you can have three, four guys in double-figures or multiple guys with seven, eight, nine points it’s always ... a good thing,” Paul said.
Lebo will play Hutchinson — Central Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the right to return to the 1A State Tournament in Dodge City.
“We’ve got a chance to go down in history,” Paul said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been to back-to-back state tournaments at Lebo. We’ve got a great opportunity. It would mean the world to not only us as a program, but us as a community, so I’m looking forward to it.”
There’s still one game to go, however.
“We’re going to have to play good defense (and) communicate a lot,” Bailey said. “(Make) no mistakes, (commit) no turnovers, just play good ball.”
CCHS 7 8 13 5 — 33
LHS 12 36 23 10 — 81
Colony-Crest (10-14): Hermreck 3-3 3-4 9, Setter 0-2 1-4 1, Ko. Miller 4-12 7-9 16, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Beckmon 1-2 2-4 4, Ka. Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Sandness 0-0 0-0 0, Godderz 0-1 0-0 0, Yocham 0-0 0-0 0, Ryberg 0-1 0-0 0, Prasko 1-1 0-0 2.
Lebo (21-3): Reese 1-3 2-2 4, McEwen 7-13 2-2 19, Bailey 4-4 3-4 11, Ott 5-6 1-1 11, Ferguson 3-4 0-0 6, Grimmett 7-13 1-1 19, Peek 0-0 0-0 0, Davies 1-1 0-0 0, Whalen 1-2 0-0 3, Konrade 1-1 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Fehr 2-4 0-0 4.
Three-pointers: CC 1-7 (Ko. Miller 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Beckmon 0-1, Davis 0-1, Godderz 0-1); Lebo 8-22 (McEwen 3-7, Ferguson 0-1, Grimmett 4-10, Whalen 1-2, Schroeder 0-1, Fehr 0-1).
Rebounds: CC 18 (2 with 4), Lebo 23 (McEwen 5); Assista: CC 5 (Ko. Miller 2), Lebo 18 (3 with 3).
