Chase County advance voter

An advance voter finishes marking her ballot in Chase County. The deadline for advance voting in the primary is noon Monday at county election offices.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/ChaseCountyClerk

Monday noon is the deadline for advance voting before Tuesday's Kansas primary. The interest has been strong.

“We've had 331 voters so far,” the Chase County Clerk's office reported on Facebook at midday Friday. That's more than double the 152 people who voted in advance before last November's general election for local races.

