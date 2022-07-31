Monday noon is the deadline for advance voting before Tuesday's Kansas primary. The interest has been strong.
“We've had 331 voters so far,” the Chase County Clerk's office reported on Facebook at midday Friday. That's more than double the 152 people who voted in advance before last November's general election for local races.
The final hours of advance voting Monday are limited to county clerk offices.
Chase County will have one polling place Tuesday, at the Swope Park Community Building in Cottonwood Falls. Lyon County residents can confirm their voting location at MyVoteInfo.VoteKS.org. The polls will be open from 7:00-7:00.
Primary ballots sent by mail must arrive at local election offices by Friday. The Chase County Elections Office indicated it's waiting on 53 ballots.
Monday also is the deadline for independent candidates to file for office in the November general election, along with filing for District Court Judge positions.
Fifth Judicial District Judge W. Lee Fowler and Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones currently have no listed opposition.
Away from the polls, Monday is also the deadline for people to submit applications for a different Fifth Judicial District judgeship. It's the seat Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler will leave when he retires in early September.
A judicial nominating commission is scheduled to review the applicants Thursday.
