COUNCIL GROVE -- Two people died in a motorcycle accident in Morris County early Wednesday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Max Byram, 28, and Jordan Kelly, 20, both of Council Grove, were riding northeast on Dam Road at the Council Grove Lake on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle when the driver failed to negotiate the curb.
When the motorcycle struck a guide rail, both the driver and passenger were ejected.
Neither Byram nor Kelly were wearing helmets. The two were transported to Sawyer Funeral Home after being pronounced dead on the scene.
Byram had recently filed to run for Council Grove mayor in the upcoming election, and he was also a member of the local band The Box Turtles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.