If it seems like a red and green wave of Christmas activities is overwhelming Thanksgiving, it's understandable.
Holiday lights will be turned on Tuesday evening at the David Traylor Zoo. The “Happy Holidaze” event beginning at 5 p.m. will include a toy collection for the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association.
Not long after that, Flinthills Mall will hold the second night of its “Festival of Trees” at 6:30 p.m. It's a three-night fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tuesday's special guest is Miss Kansas 2022. Ayanna Hensley of Dodge City will compete for the Miss America crown in December.
The festival concludes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a “hot cocoa night.”
Sports-minded people can travel to White Auditorium Tuesday night. The Emporia State men's basketball team hosts Truman State at 6 p.m.
Championship football comes to Emporia State University Saturday, as Manhattan meets Gardner-Edgerton for the Class 6A high school title. Kickoff at Welch Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
If you'd rather participate than watch, the “Walnut Turkey Day Dash” begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at Walnut Elementary School. It's a 5,000-meter run/walk.
Then there's the shopping. Emporia Main Street will mark Small Business Saturday with its “Elf Scavenger Hunt” at various stores. Jotting down discoveries in a passport could lead to prizes.
Chase County's "Country Christmas" is Friday night and Saturday in Cottonwood Falls. It promises everything from a parade to an arts and crafts fair.
