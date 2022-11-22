Ayanna Hensley, Miss Kansas 2022

Ayanna Hensley, Miss Kansas 2022, will appear at Flinthills Mall Tuesday evening during its "Festival of Trees."

 Courtesy MissKansas.org

If it seems like a red and green wave of Christmas activities is overwhelming Thanksgiving, it's understandable.

Holiday lights will be turned on Tuesday evening at the David Traylor Zoo. The “Happy Holidaze” event beginning at 5 p.m. will include a toy collection for the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association.

