Now that Emporia has seen its first freeze of the fall and its coldest mornings in months, how about a return to late summer heat?
In fact, the National Weather Service advised Wednesday that Chase and Greenwood Counties will have an elevated risk for grass fires Friday, perhaps stretching through Sunday.
The reason is a combination of dry weather, south winds gusting to 30 miles per hour and highs which should return to the low 80s.
Emporia Municipal Airport plunged to 22 degrees Wednesday morning, with a wind chill at one point of 17.
The temperature fell to the freezing point of 32 Monday, then 24 Tuesday. The Tuesday afternoon high was only 48, making it the coldest day since Thursday, March 24.
Cottonwood Falls had lows of 30 Monday and 25 Tuesday.
The next good chance for rain comes Monday, beginning before dawn. Forecasters put the odds at 30-40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.