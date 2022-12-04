The next step should occur Monday in the case of a Council Grove attorney accused of trying to run over a City Council member.
Steven Iverson, 36, is scheduled for a status hearing in Morris County District Court. Iverson's attorney indicated at a late-October hearing that a plea agreement was “very close,” but nothing has been filed with the court yet.
Iverson faces six counts, four of them felonies, stemming from a semi-truck drive on K-177 late on a Saturday night in July 2020.
Two of the counts against Iverson are for aggravated assault. Prosecutors say he intimidated Council Grove city council member Keith Wessel and his wife by driving dangerously close to them as they returned home from dinner.
Iverson claimed at first that he was a passenger in the truck, so another person was charged. But prosecutors say Iverson offered that original suspect $5,000 in March 2021 to have the charges dismissed.
Ironically, a Morris County prosecutor who passed Iverson's case to a Lyon County special prosecutor could wind up overseeing it as a judge.
Laura Viar has been named incoming 8th Judicial District Magistrate Judge, replacing Margaret White. White, who will oversee Monday's hearing, is retiring at the end of the year.
Viar told The Gazette during the summer that to her knowledge, Iverson has the only practicing law firm in Morris County.
