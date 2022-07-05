A Hartford Junior-Senior High School teacher received national recognition at a conference in Chicago.
USD 252 announced Jane Kelley was added to the “Adviser's Wall of Fame” of the Future Business Leaders of America last week. The honor is given to FBLA advisers and state chairs with at least 20 years of service.
Kelley has taught at Hartford for 26 years. She currently teaches computer applications.
Kelley becomes only the 16th Kansas teacher to appear on the wall of fame since the honor began in the 1990s. Ouida Faye Polson of Lebo received the recognition in 1996.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda promotes itself as “the largest career and technical student organization in the world,” with more than 230,000 members.
