Emporia's canine residents enjoyed an end of summer treat on Sunday during Jones Aquatic Center's annual Pooch Plunge.
The final event of the season invites area dogs and their people to cool off in the shallow end of the pool as well as the lazy river and sprinklers.
“More and more people have fur babies and we like to accommodate them,” Aquatics Supervisor Jennifer Wegener said. “This is our most popular event — everyone has such a good time.”
The Pooch Plunge is the last public event before JAC closes, marking the end of the season. Wegener said it's been a good season, despite the weather.
“We weren't open as often and we'd hoped due to the rain and cooler temperatures, so overall attendence was down, but when we were open we had good attendence,” she said. “We had a great staff this year, who kept things entertaining.”
New this year was a set of Wibbit pool toys that Wegener said were “a hit." The toys had already been put away before the dogs arrived, however, leaving plenty of room for splashing and dog paddling.
In addition to the water activities, the Pooch Plunge includes a raffle with prizes from donors like Hill's Pet Food, East Emporia Veterinary Clinic and Petsense.
“We have great prizes thanks to our sponsors,” Wegener said.
Justin and Melissa Ogleby brought their 1-year-old rescue dog, Rex, to have fun in the water along with their children, Aiden and Keira. This was their first Pooch Plunge experience.
“We have a new, hyper dog,” Justin Ogleby said. “Normally we take our pets to the dog park, but this sounded like a fun way for him to burn off some energy. So this year we finally decided to take the plunge.”
Aiden Ogleby kept a close eye on Rex as he greeted other dogs and bounded in and out of the pool.
“This is fun because Rex gets to swim,” Aiden said of his soggy friend. “He loves the water.”
The guests of honor were too busy with doggie shenanigans to comment.
