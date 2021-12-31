Two road construction projects in the Emporia area are likely to continue deep into 2022.
The Marais des Cygnes Bridge along K-170 (Road 260) is being replaced in Osage County, east of Reading. The Kansas Department of Transportation indicates the work will not end until Thursday, June 30.
Drivers should follow a detour through Admire and Osage City, using K-99, U.S. 56 and North K-170. Expect a delay of about 35 minutes.
In Chase County, bridge work is underway on K-177 about 3.5 miles south of Bazaar. KDOT notes most of the work so far has been to the west of the highway, so there's no detour right now.
KDOT expects that bridge will be replaced with the work finished by Labor Day.
