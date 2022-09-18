Lightning-damaged tree

A tree on Mount Vernon Terrace in Emporia added some stripes Saturday when lightning struck it. A severe storm knocked down a pole in Emporia and knocked out power in several places.

 Submitted photo

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday.

A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.

