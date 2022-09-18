Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday.
A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
The storm also damaged a barn and destroyed a doghouse one mile south of Americus, the National Weather Service reported.
A reader sent The Gazette a photo showing lightning damage outside a home on Mount Vernon Terrace. No limbs apparently fell, but the tree was left with tan stripes from top to bottom.
Wind gusts estimated at 70 miles per hour knocked down limbs and power lines five miles south-southwest of Reading. The LCECC reported Neosho Rapids lost power completely, as did part of Americus.
It was unclear Sunday how many customers in the county were without power during the storm.
Winds in the 60-mph range were reported at Emporia Municipal Airport, as well as north of Olpe and north of Neosho Rapids.
Law officers reported hail in the Neosho Rapids area was about the size of golf balls, combining with the wind to strip leaves from trees.
Lyon County's road closure map showed Road 160 blocked Sunday evening near Road S. It was not clear if that blockage is weather-related.
In Chase County, wind gusts as high as 60 mph flattened bushes north-northeast of Saffordville. No damage was reported.
While heavy rain fell in several place, the airport only received 0.07 inches Friday and Saturday. But a reporting station three miles northwest of town had 1.05 inches over two days.
