The Emporia Gazette
Americus will benefit from a state project to expand broadband internet access across rural areas.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that S&A Telephone will receive $121,734 in Broadband Acceleration Grant money. An equal amount must be added in matching funds.
The S&A application proposed adding 88 homes in Americus to the 96 which already have broadband.
“Lyon County is considered to be an economically distressed area,” the company’s application said.
S&A already offers high-speed internet service to Admire and Allen.
S&A was one of two local finalists in the second year of grants. Kwikom Communications, which wanted to provide service to Hartford and Neosho Rapids, was not selected.
The state grant program began in 2020. President Biden gave internet access a new emphasis last week, announcing a plan to provide free web service to those who qualify for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.
Grants were announced Friday for 11 companies across Kansas, totaling more than $10 million. The grant for S&A is the smallest.
The Broadband Acceleration Grant program lasts for 10 years, with $85 million available. More than $70 million of that has been distributed so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.