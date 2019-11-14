Administrators and staff at William Allen White Elementary provided an overview of the school’s ongoing redesign to the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education during its regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday.
Instruction Coach Sheri Bonnet said an important aspect of the makeover was establishing connections between students of all ages, allowing those in higher grades to become mentors and create friendships that may not otherwise develop through small-group, personalized learning. The goal, Bonnet said, was being accomplished in part by new morning assemblies held at the beginning of each day.
“We’re starting our days with a little, five-minute welcome assembly,” Bonnet said. “It’s a little longer on some days when we do celebrations … we like to think it’s working. Kids seem to be excited during the assemblies, and they’re enjoying the community aspect of it all.”
In addition to forming relationships in the classroom and hallways, staff said they were also focusing on getting children involved as productive members of the community. On most Wednesdays, students spend time with “community buddies” from Emporia State, Emporia High, charitable groups and other organizations around town, learning various project-based lessons as well as improving their social skills in the process. Most classes have also been provided with the chance to engross themselves in the realm of community service, whether through cleaning up around the building or even landscaping as part of constructing the school’s mini-Tallgrass Prairie.
“We want to know how we can help further redesign conversations around the district,” Bonnet said. “We’ve been so enamored with the process that we want to help schools look at how they can evolve, too.”
In other business, board members unanimously voted to extend the contract of USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case. Case’s current contract was set to expire in June of next year, but will now run through June 30, 2022.
“We wanted to get on a regular schedule,” Board President Art Gutierrez said. “The board is working well with the superintendent, and typically superintendents are on a two-year contract. We wanted to get that established for stability heading into the bond process and the construction process. To me, Kevin’s vision is a big part of that, so we wanted to ensure we had his services during that time.
“We’re super excited. As I travel around and talk with educators across the state, I really feel like Kansans truly value public education. It’s a proud moment for our community to see that appreciation of education again in Emporia. I knew it was there, but it was especially great to see it come out in the vote.”
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds
• Reviewed a financial audit of the 2018-19 school year. A full copy of the audit can be accessed at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/Public under the Nov. 13 meeting, section 6A
• Approved a $75,603 bid from John North Ford Inc. for the purchase of a 14’ box truck
• Accepted a $765 grant from the Emporia Public School Endowment Fund for Annisa Lord’s K-5 STEAM program at Village Elementary
• Accepted a $500 donation from the Patricia A. Hopkins Foundation for the EHS Chorus trip to New York City
• Approved updates to the Emporia High School Enrollment Handbook.
