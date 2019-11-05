A century after the Treaty of Versailles ended World War I, this document and its consequences is the topic of the annual Veterans Roundtable at Emporia State University.
Gregory Schneider, ESU professor of history, will present the topic with an introduction by retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leon D. Bryson. The free event, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday will be in the Preston Family Room on the second floor of Emporia State’s Memorial Union.
Sponsored by Emporia State’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Department of Social Sciences, the Veterans Roundtable began in 2002 and is part of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute!, which runs Nov. 15. A full schedule of events is online at visitemporia.com/event/2019-all-veterans-tribute.
