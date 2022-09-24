Mike Argabright has worked in education more than 30 years. Yet the news he received Monday night was a surprise.
“It’s very humbling to be recognized. ... It’s an honor,” the Southern Lyon County school superintendent said Wednesday.
Argabright learned he was one of three finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year, an honor from a state association.
“There are so many great superintendents across Kansas,” he said.
Some of them apparently offered him for the title earlier this year. A statement from the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association says 16 leaders “were nominated by their peers” in June.
Ten of the candidates submitted a video, along with an application which included four “essay-type questions.” A select committee from the association trimmed the field to three.
Argabright now will prepare for an interview with past honorees. That committee will name this year’s winner Monday, Oct. 11. He says it’s similar to a job interview.
“I just plan to be myself and talk about the great things that go on in our district,” he said. “That will be a fun opportunity.”
The Kansas Superintendent of the Year might not tour the state, in the way Teachers of the Year often do. But Argabright says the winner will have an opportunity to address various groups.
Argabright’s competition in the final three are from major school districts: Tiffany Anderson of Topeka and Alicia Thompson of Wichita.
“They’re quality superintendents,” Argabright said. “I know them both. They’re good people.”
Which leads to a question. What makes someone a good school superintendent, anyway?
“The first and foremost important role that we always play is hiring good people,” Argabright answered. “Get quality educators and staff in front of kids, and then get out of their way and let them do their job.”
He began doing that in Southern Lyon County schools in 2006, when he moved from Eureka. A biography from the KSSA mentioned several things the district has developed in recent years.
“STEM programming, Greenhouse/garden activities K-12, Drone Technology, and Early Childhood Centers in Olpe and Neosho Rapids,” it noted.
Argabright also thinks it’s good for superintendents to be active outside school walls. For instance, he chaired the United Way of the Flint Hills campaign in 2021-22.
“Developing and building community partnerships is critically important,” he explained. “Every partnership opens new doors for our students and our staff.”
Argabright may be the official in charge of USD 252, but he says he’s still learning — not only from teachers, but other superintendents. He calls it a blessing to be around quality people.
“This isn’t about me,” he said. “This is about the people that work really hard for kids in their communities.”
