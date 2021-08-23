Kansas courts say couples getting married in the month of September need to apply for marriage licenses now.
According to a release from the Kansas Judicial Branch, couples usually have two weeks from the time an application is filed for a license to be delivered. The database managed by the Office of Vital Statistics used to process licenses will be offline from Sept. 8 - 13 and couples can expect some delays as a result.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, if a couple applies for a marriage license by Aug. 31, the couple will have a license in hand by Sept. 7, the release stated.
Applications submitted after Aug. 31 will be processed after Sept. 14, when the database comes back online. There is a three-day waiting period required by statute and courts begin processing the application after the waiting period ends.
While couples can apply for a marriage license throughout this period, applications cannot be processed while the Office of Vital Statistics database is offline.
The online marriage license application is accessible through the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org/marriage.
