The old Bill’s Hardware building in Hartford is coming down.
Located at 225 Commercial St., the backside of the building has been held up by telephone poles for many years.
It had previously been owned by Theda and Bill Wolford. They ran Bill’s Hardware from 1961 -2015.
According to an Emporia Gazette article from May 6, 2016, Bill’s Hardware was known for “stocking anything that a farmer, carpenter, plumber, cook, seamstress, decorator, or any other of a long line of do-it-yourselfers might need.” Shoppers could buy everything from a new washing machine to a dozen fresh eggs to fabrics for sewing projects.
