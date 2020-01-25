Editor’s Note: Saturday Conversation is a question-and-answer interview with a local person. Today’s interview is with John Newland who has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for 19 years and serves as a regional leader for Edward Jones, leading 65 branch offices in Kansas.
Q We are three weeks into the New Year, and some of the most popular New Year resolutions are getting in shape and getting personal finances in order. Do you think people have an easier time going to the gym and starting a fitness program than coming in to visit a financial planner?
A We know it can be intimidating to talk about finances, but we want people to know that we care about you and want you to be successful. We are here to design a financial plan for you that takes into account where you are and what your goals are. One of my greatest joys as an advisor is to see people be successful and help people who were not successful achieve financial success. We are here to help people get started, and it’s never too late to start saving.
I liken it to that of a fitness coach, but we are more of a financial fitness coach. We help you identify your goals, what’s most important to you and remind you that when you want to stray, it could damage the long-term plan because of your short-term emotions.
Q When people live paycheck-to-paycheck and have things like credit card debt and bills, it can be hard for people to see how they can even start to save money. Where do you recommend they start?
A There is always a reason not to invest. It can always seem like it is not the right time.
We can help find solutions so people can start to save something. We have helped many people start with just $50 or $100 a month to start saving for emergencies, retirement and kids’ education.
As people move through life, they get out of school, buy a car, buy a house and maybe start a family. It can feel like there is never extra money to put away. The problem is, time goes by so fast, you look up, 10 years are gone and you didn’t put anything away. The key is to just get started.
Q What are the common financial traps people fall into?
A Carrying a balance on credit cards is one of the biggest traps people fall into.
The thoughts can be, “I will pay it off later.” That runs the risk of the balance building to a level you can never repay. Studies show if you save up to make that purchase in cash, you tend to make wiser decisions rather than buying it on debt and paying it off later.
As mentioned above, one of the other financial mistakes is just not saving money. One of the best savings vehicles is to participate in your employers’ retirement plan. Having the money taken out of your paycheck before you even see it helps ensure you are saving. A good rule of thumb is, as soon as you start working, commit to 10 percent minimum.
Saving money early on and doing it consistently — you will learn to live on your take-home pay. If you learn to live with what’s left, you will be extremely happy you did 10, 20, 30 years later.
Q When people think of saving money, is it just retirement people need to save for?
A There are many types of goals that people save for. One of the most basic goals that I see people miss is to build emergency savings.
As we start to save for retirement, we also need to build our emergency savings, and we recommend people have three to six months of monthly expenses saved in a cash type account such as savings or money market. Many people don’t have that. So, I recommend people split their monthly savings. Let’s take half of what you are going to save — put half into an emergency fund and put the other half toward a longer-term goal, until you get your emergency savings built to an appropriate level.
Surprises happen in life, and having ready cash available is important. It keeps you from having to borrow money at inopportune times and it gets interest working for you and not against you.
Q If people are trying to choose between saving for a child’s education or retirement, what do you recommend?
A The reality is, kids can get loans, grants and can work, but you can’t get a loan or grant to fund your retirement and it will be here before you know it.
Q Any tips for couples who may have different ideas about spending and saving money?
A It is pretty common for couples to have different approaches to their finances, both in terms of level of risk they are willing to take and their personal spending habits. We try to openly acknowledge those differences and develop a plan that can work for both individuals.
Q There seems to be plenty of turmoil in the world. What do you think the markets might do this year?
A We know the markets will be volatile because they always are. We continue to hit new market highs and that is not unusual. Economies grow, inflation happens and surprises can happen on both sides. On average, there is a 10 percent correction during the course of the calendar year, but it’s historically been temporary. That is why it is important to not only have a plan, but also review your plans every year.
The emotional part of being successful financially is something that probably doesn’t get talked about enough. Typically, financial decisions are emotional decisions. Our job as a financial advisor is to partner with you to help identify your most important goals, understand why they are your most important goals, and then help them become a reality.
