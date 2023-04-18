OLPE — “At St. Joseph’s, the school was such a large part of our identity,” Father Nicholas Ashmore said at Sunday’s farewell blessing event. “It’s a hard transition the parish has gracefully begun to accept. It’s really fulfilling that it’s happening right after Easter, the central mystery of the Church.”

Parishioners and former students and teachers streamed through St. Joseph’s School in Olpe Sunday morning, for donuts and coffee and one last, final look at the institution that educated parish children for over one hundred years.

