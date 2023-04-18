OLPE — “At St. Joseph’s, the school was such a large part of our identity,” Father Nicholas Ashmore said at Sunday’s farewell blessing event. “It’s a hard transition the parish has gracefully begun to accept. It’s really fulfilling that it’s happening right after Easter, the central mystery of the Church.”
Parishioners and former students and teachers streamed through St. Joseph’s School in Olpe Sunday morning, for donuts and coffee and one last, final look at the institution that educated parish children for over one hundred years.
“Moving from maintenance to mission is our focus today,” Fr. Ashmore gently noted.
He pointed out that when the school officially closed in 2013, discussion and planning ensued, resulting in a step forward, a continuing testament to St. Joseph’s service to its community and commitment to the faith. A new building, the Parish Life Center, will be built on the current school site. Fr. Ashmore stated that “this new building will set us up for future growth as a community and prepare us to form new disciples for the next generation.”
The first St. Joseph’s Church was built in Olpe in 1885, a simple wood frame building. The members of the newly-founded parish soon realized the necessity of a Catholic education for their children. Just one year later, in 1886, a small one-room school was built just a few feet north of the present St. Joseph’s School. Twenty-four pupils were enrolled that first year. Lay teachers taught until the arrival of the Franciscan Sisters in 1905.
By 1901, a large two-room school was built to accommodate the growing student body, which numbered at least 70 in 1905, most of them barefoot, the girls in new sunbonnets, and bright calico, the boys in new overalls. By 1911, the school again reached capacity, but the erection of a new church allowed the school to expand into the old church building. German was a required subject, and French was also taught. Plans for the new St. Joseph Grade and High School were initiated by Fr. Paulinus Kranz, O.F.M., and the cornerstone was laid and blessed on July 10, 1921.
Barb Kuhlmann attended “all eight years here at St. Joseph’s. It was a wonderful experience. We had the Franciscan nuns as teachers. My parents also attended here, and so did all four of my kids.”
Kuhlmann reminisced about Christmas plays enacted on the stage in the school basement and drying socks wet from snow on the radiators in each classroom. There was no indoor plumbing during her schooldays; that was finally installed in the 1960s. She remembered that the window blinds were raised to a certain, uniform height at precisely 10:00 a.m. each morning by the nuns, then lowered to identical levels at 2:00 p.m. each afternoon.
Kuhlmann also taught at St. Joseph’s, fifth and sixth grades. Parts of the Mary White movie were filmed at the school, and she remembers the director shushing the children in her classes who were playing outside at recess so they didn’t disturb the filming.
“It was a good place,” Kuhlmann reminisced. “There were lots of good people, schoolmates and teachers, just lots of good people. But it’s time, now, to move on.”
For the first few years, the high school was not accredited by the state and students who wanted to further their education had to pass a test before they could enter college. In 1927, the high school was accredited by the state. At that time, the combined enrollment of the grade and high school topped 200 students. Academics, athletics, debate, and dramatics were all areas in which St. Joseph’s students excelled.
Until 1941, students carried lunch buckets to school, many of which were repurposed molasses or syrup containers. Some carried paper sacks and told of sandwiches being frozen after they had walked two to three miles to school. The federal hot lunch program was started in 1941, with the cost of meals being three cents each. In those early years, red beans and cornbread were served several times a week.
In 1952, St, Joseph’s closed the high school, when the new public high school was built, but continued teaching grades one through eight. The 1968-1969 school year was the last term that Catholic nuns taught in St. Joseph’s grade school. Since that time, the first six grades have been taught by lay teachers; seventh and eighth graders were transferred to Olpe Junior High School.
Beth Skalsky also attended St. Joseph’s for first through sixth grades, in the late 1980s and 1990s. Her two oldest children also were students before the school closed in 2013.
“We had a pretty big class – there were 14 of us,” Skalsky said. “All the friendships and the experiences we had as classmates; I have so many memories in this building – it was really all about the people in it.”
She concluded, “My kids will get to benefit from the new Parish Life Center, with so many opportunities to continue the faith.”
