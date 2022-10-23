Running a five-kilometer race can be a challenge for some people. Doing it in a costume probably only makes it more challenging.
“We had a few terrific costumes,”: Cheryl Leitnaker with the Old School Development District in Cottonwood Falls said Sunday. “It was pretty casual.”
About 30 runners of all ages took part in Saturday's second annual “Pumpkin Run,” benefiting the historic school-turned community center. Leitnaker said that was more than last year.
The 1,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs raised a “very rough” estimate $1,500, Leitnaker said. She indicated there was no set financial goal.
“We need to replace flooring in the old kindergarten room. We need to heat that building... an overall heating system,” Leitnaker said “We have projects that we're working toward.”
The run is one of several fundraising projects that the district has scheduled in coming weeks. The next one is the ”haunted school” next weekend.
“We had a painting party with the Emporia Arts Council,” earlier in October, Leitnaker said. She hopes another one can be scheduled before the end of the year.
The Old School also offers pickleball in its gym twice a week, as well as a book club and monthly country dances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.