On June 17, the Riverside Creative Crew hosted a glass blowing demonstration at McKenzie Glass.
The Riverside Creative Crew — Dilynn Reeves, Leo DeDonder and John Pringle — brought members of the Riverside 4-H Club to McKenzie Glass to learn about an art form that most people don’t get the privilege of witnessing, glass blowing. The McKenzies demonstrated how they make vases and ornaments and how different pigments are added to them.
Leo loved watching them gather different pigments of glass and was fascinated by the extreme heat needed to melt glass. Dilynn loved the pumpkin they made and would like to take some classes to learn more about glass blowing. John found it interesting how quickly they needed to work so the glass wouldn’t become cool too soon.
— Article by John Pringle, Leo DeDonder and Dilynn Reeves
Lyon County Cacklers Poultry Meeting
The June 23 Lyon County Cacklers Poultry Meeting was an exchange meeting with the Chamness 4-H Club.
The meeting was called to order by Emma Miller at 1 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were lead by Riley and Clara. Roll Call question was “What is your favorite fair project?”
Reports of officers were given. There was no treasurer report. Reporter Taylor Pringle announced that the reporter’s report had been submitted and published. Leader Sarah Miller said that our birds wouldn’t need to be pollourum tested, but needed to be banded.
The Millers then showed how to de-spur roosters.
The meeting was then adjourned.
- Article by Taylor Pringle
Lyon County
4-H Council
The Lyon County 4-H Council meeting was called to order on July 1 at the Extension Office Meeting Room.
To start the meeting, the secretary read the minutes from the last meeting. The treasurer also reported on the club’s bank account. Corinne Patterson, 4-H Agent, reminded the council that the Diner schedule is out and 4-Hers can sign up.
For club reports, the Busy Beavers had a parent meeting. Cloverleaf and Riverside had educational meetings. Logan Avenue, Reading, Rinker and Model Boosters 4-H clubs had regular meetings. The Ambassadors had a regular meeting as well. The next meeting will be on at 7 p.m. Sept. 3. The Council meeting was adjourned at 7 p.m.
For more information about the local 4-H program, contact your local Extension Office in Lyon County at 620-341-3220
Membership in 4-H is offered to all youth, ages 5 to 18, on an age appropriate basis, without regard to race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital and family status.
— Article by Kaylie McKay
