A historical Emporia building and a Chase County mill are receiving sizable grants to boost them into a new era.
The Emporia Welfare Association Building, located at 325 Merchant St., was listed as one of 13 sites chosen to receive a Historic Trust Fund Grant from the Kansas Historical Society. More than $890,000 in grants were considered Saturday morning at the annual meeting of the Historic Sites Board of Review. The board will also provide funding for the Cedar Point Mill.
According to a list tweeted out by the Kansas Historical Society Saturday morning, $86,580 was designated to the Emporia building, which is currently owned by Vintage Park Estates, LTD in Burlington. It is expected the building will be used as office space.
The building was constructed in 1916, according to a Gazette article from March 2015. It originally housed the efforts of the Social Service Club, which merged with the Emporia Welfare Association in 1951. It was a home base for women in the community to sew clothes for babies in the community. It was also used to house financially troubled Emporians during the Great Depression and to make kit bags for the American Red Cross during World War II.
The building was owned by the Social Services Club until 2013, when it was sold to Clarine Knapp, who owned Studio C.
The Emporia building wasn't the only local landmark to receive funding from the Heritage Trust grants, either.
Cedar Point Mill
The Cedar Point Mill in Chase County was chosen as the recipient of $56,000, as well.
According to a 2018 Gazette article, the mill has been standing since 1875 and is constructed from native limestone.
The mill produced flour until 1941, when it was converted from grinding flour to cattle feed, eventually converting from water power from the Cottonwood River after World War II to electric power until the mill closed in the 1960s.
The mill was purchased by Dan Clothier in 2015, who has been working to restore it through Drinkwater and Schriver Mill Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.