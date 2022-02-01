The forecast of a snowy Wednesday is prompting some organizations and offices to change their plans - even as far ahead at this weekend. Here's what we know:
* USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is closed Wednesday. All activities are canceled.
* USD 251 North Lyon County is closed Wednesday.
* ECKAN Head Start is closed Wednesday.
* Flint Hills Technical College is closed Wednesday. All classes are canceled.
* Saffordville United Methodist Church Saturday pancake breakfast is postponed.
* Lyon County District Court, Clerk’s office, and Court Services will be closed.
* Chase County District Court, Clerk’s office, and Court Services also will be closed.
* The Emporia Recreation Center will not open Wednesday until 8 a.m.
* Northern Heights High School's basketball games against Burlingame are starting 30 minutes earlier Tuesday evening. The first junior varsity games begin at 4 p.m.
* The Madison-Mission Valley basketball games Tuesday also are starting early, with action beginning at 4:30 p.m.
* Emporia State University is closed Wednesday, Feb. 2. All classes are canceled.
* The Didde Catholic Campus Center will open at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2.
* ESU blood drive canceled Wednesday.
