With the holiday weekend storm concerns completed, it’s time to add up the local weather score for 2022.
The total precipitation at Emporia Municipal Airport for the year is a bit mysterious, because the rain gauge did not work on several days when rain fell in July.
Emporia was above normal in moisture in only four of the other 11 months. But May and November were so wet that if July is thrown out, the airport was only 0.95 inches below the mean for the year.
The airport had 16 days when the high hit at least 100 degrees, compared with only three triple-digit days in 2021. Only two mornings had temperatures below zero; they were both in late December.
Cottonwood Falls entered December with 39.52 inches of precipitation for the year, which already beat the normal for a full 12 months. Moe than an inch of additional moisture fell last month.
Madison began December with 34.51 inches of moisture, which was below normal. The final total for the year appears to be about 36 inches.
The average temperature for 2022 was about normal in Emporia, 0.3 degrees above normal in Madison and 0.47 degrees below normal in Chase County.
Wichita received 20.2 inches of snow, which was the most since 2014.
Th next few days should be seasonal for early January, with sunshine for at least part of the day in Emporia through Sunday.
Wednesday’s high should be 42 degrees, climbing to 50 Friday. Overnight lows should stay a few degrees below freezing,
Where can I find daily weather records for CWF? Just curious. TIA.
