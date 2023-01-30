Plastic over windows

If you're serious about keeping the cold out, consider sealing entire windows with plastic. One report suggests that heat leaking from your windows could add up to as much as 30% of your home's heating bill.

 Tanya Dvoretskaya/Shutterstock

To borrow a poem from the late country comic Archie Campbell: Spring has come and fall has fell. Winter's here, and it's colder than it was last week.

A mid-winter cold wave covers much of the central U.S., including the Emporia area. Municipal Airport had a wind chill of -7 degrees before dawn Monday, after a Saturday afternoon high of 55.

