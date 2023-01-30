To borrow a poem from the late country comic Archie Campbell: Spring has come and fall has fell. Winter's here, and it's colder than it was last week.
A mid-winter cold wave covers much of the central U.S., including the Emporia area. Municipal Airport had a wind chill of -7 degrees before dawn Monday, after a Saturday afternoon high of 55.
Kansas Day was the coldest day of 2023 at Emporia Municipal Airport. The Sunday high was 24 degrees, after a morning low of 12. Cottonwood Falls dropped to 11.
Emporia's high was 18 degrees below normal. But the area had an even colder wave in late January 1966, with a Kansas Day high of 10 in Cottonwood Falls and seven in Emporia.
The good news for many is that a warming trend is forecast this week. Consider these highs for Emporia: 22 Monday, 28 Tuesday, 41 Wednesday, 48 Thursday and 53 next weekend.
While you might see a spurt of snow during the day, the worst of the wintry precipitation is well to the south in Oklahoma. No measurable rain or snow is in the forecast locally through next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.