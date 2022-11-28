A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don’t get overconfident.
The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory during the morning hours for Chase and Greenwood Counties. Below-freezing temperatures with fog can make roads slick and reduce visibility.
A nastier threat may be looming Tuesday. A passing cold front could leave drizzle, then a mix of light rain and up to an inch of snow as temperatures drop during the afternoon.
But the National Weather Service puts the chances for all that in Emporia at 20%. The surer thing is a wintry northwest wind, gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
The caution about rain and snow follows a soggy Saturday across the area., Emporia Municipal Airport received 1.02 inches of rain, with 0.15 more inches falling Sunday.
A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia received 1.19 inches of rain. Madison had 1.36 inches, while Cottonwood Falls had 1.07 inches.
Once the front moves through, Wednesday should be cold with a high of 38 degrees. But daytime sun and a flip to south winds should warm the area back to 62 by Friday.
