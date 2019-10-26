Special to The Gazette
Emporia Chef Michael Garahan was recently the recipient of $2,800 worth of healthy eating grants.
With the Healthy Eating Initiative funds, Garahan will be conducting demonstrations and food classes in the community.
With Emporia schools seeing the benefit of lunch in the classroom, a chef can now join them.
His website, chefmikey.org has, “Funny with Foods” and “Check your Knowledge” questions on top of healthier choice foods. His Zollipop bookmarks and samples will also be distributed free to the community.
His published book, “A Chef’s Guide to Starting MEHKO,” details how a person re-entering society after incarceration can be a working member of society.
Samples of recipes, using top healthier choice ingredients will be prepared for the local community.
His World’s Best Pecan Granola is available at the Emporia Farmers Market.
Garahan is a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Knights of Columbus, Emporia Main St. and a community volunteer.
