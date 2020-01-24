We Are Emporia Arts Council Theatre is ready to give the whole family a community theatre performance to remember.
WEACT presents its first adult-centered, but family-friendly, play — a series of the most beloved songs from popular Broadway musicals. Some featured scenes will appear from "Oklahoma," "Aladdin," "Matilda," "Jekyll and Hyde" and "Dear Evan Hansen." As a bonus treat, a sneak peek of the Emporia High School’s production of "Fiddler on the Roof" will be performed.
For auditions, community members were to perform a song from one of their favorite musicals; from that point forward, the best were chosen and rehearsed. WEACT has only had five rehearsals, but Producer Alaska Turner said the participants are ready to give it all during this performance.
A portion of that readiness is the quick adoption of a sense of family.
“For this production, I was really surprised at how quickly the cast comes together and you get that feeling of family just right off,” Turner said. “They’ve worked really hard to learn the choreography. It’s amazing to me what the community can do when they put their mind to it.”
About 20 local participants are involved in the production and volunteer theatre staff, including two children, a few high schoolers, the high school choir teacher, the high school theatre teacher and ESU Albert Taylor Hall and Campus Events Manager Madeline Bock. Tara Laudie is the pianist, and Penelope Speedie, a prolific performer and the director of opera theatre at ESU, is the director.
“There are some really talented people in this community,” Turner said. “It’s going to be pretty great theatre. For the people that are performing, it’s kind of an awesome opportunity for them to use the talent that they don’t get to use very often.”
The hope is to make this an annual event. To stay up-to-date on WEACT’s community events, follow the We Are Emporia Arts Council Facebook page or check out the WEACT tab on the EAC website. The organization is always welcoming new additions to the group.
The upcoming performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Emporia Arts Center Davis Theatre, 815 Commercial St. Free-will donations will be accepted. The performance is open to the public and is family-friendly.
