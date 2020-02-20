COTTONWOOD FALLS — It took the better part of three quarters on Tuesday night, but the Madison boys were finally able to put their Chase County counterparts away. Madison had just a five point advantage entering the fourth quarter, but exploded for 22 points in the final period of a 50-33 victory.
Madison distanced itself early, but didn’t put Chase County away as the host Bulldogs rallied in the third to close an almost double-digit deficit back into a very manageable one.
Still, it was the state-ranked Bulldogs who came away with the win as Drew Stutesman scored 18 points and Chase Harrison added 14.
Blaise Holloway had 10 for Chase County.
The Chase County girls took control of their contest early on, defeating Madison by a 50-30 margin.
Kaylee Simpson had a team-high 17 points for Chase County, while Makenzie Higgs added 12.
Yolaine Luthi led Madison with 10.
GIRLS
MHS 8 5 8 9 — 30
CCHS 14 12 6 18 — 50
Madison: Samuels 3, Williams 4, Freund 4, Farrow 6, Luthi 10, Smith 3.
Chase County: Simpson 17, Harshman 6, Tubach 1, Hinkson 6, Higgs 12, Schroer 8.
BOYS
MHS 11 10 7 22 — 50
CCHS 5 7 11 10 — 33
Madison: Stutesman 18, Harrison 14, Wolgram 6, Bro. Rayburn 6, Engle 4, Buettner 2.
Chase County: Holloway 10, Gilbreath 6, O. Eidman 4, W. Reyer 4, Johnson 4, Schroer 2, A. Eidman 2, Stout 1.
Council Grove swept at Riley County
GIRLS
CGHS 2 9 13 11 — 35
RCHS 8 12 11 14 — 45
Council Grove: Good 14, King 7, Julian 3, Jones 2, Armstrong 4, Butler 2, Allen 3.
BOYS
CGHS 9 7 8 7 — 31
RCHS 9 17 24 11 — 61
Council Grove: Hula 13, K. Marshall 9, T. Marshall 2, Bieling 6, Heath 1.
Riley County: T. Harmison 3, A. Holle 13, F. Fleshman 14, G. Harmison 15, C. Williams 7, J. Holle 3, Uphoff 4, T. Schroeder 2.
Lebo earns sweep over Kansas City Christian
The Lebo boys got a 21-point effort from Devan McEwen, including his 1,000th career point in a 43-30 victory over Kansas City Christian on Tuesday.
The girls earned a 55-30 victory on th eback of 12-point efforts from Abby Peek and Alli Moore.
GIRLS
LHS 8 23 16 8 — 55
KCC 10 10 2 14 — 30
Lebo: Schrader 8, Peek 12, Charboneau 4, Tackitt 8, Tollefson 11, Moore 12.
KC: Engel 8, Veer 8, Yockey 2, Spencer 17, Dar. Diggs 1.
BOYS
N/A
Hartford boys 40, Rural Vista 48
GIRLS
N/A
BOYS
HHS 7 11 8 14 — 40
RVHS 9 10 22 7 — 48
Hartford: A. Smith 9, D. Smith 4, Sull 3, Highley 6, Goodman 16, Andrews 2.
Rural Vista: Campuzano 10, De Brito 23, Elsen 1, Barger 7, Worrell 7.
