March is approaching, which means road construction season is about to begin. This year, that could mean a detour for some Chase County drivers.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that nearly eight miles of K-177 in Morris County will close for construction on Monday, March 28.
The work will occur from Avenue L, north of the Council Grove reservoir, to the middle of the K-4 intersections. The construction should last through fall.
KDOT recommends following a marked detour west on U.S. 56 from Council Grove to Herington, then north on U.S. 77 to Junction City.
But another option might be traveling east on U.S. 56 through northern Lyon County, then turning onto K-99 north of Admire to head toward Eskridge.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority unveiled its own to-do list for 2022 Tuesday. It includes the raising of five bridges between the Emporia and Admire exits.
Pavement repairs are planned between mile markers 140-143, while four bridges will be painted between Cassoday and Admire.
