Two counties around Emporia are in a flood watch, as rain falls for one more day.
The National Weather Service issued a watch for Chase and Greenwood Counties early Thursday. It lasts through the evening.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the advisory from Topeka said early Thursday.
Lyon County was not placed in a flood watch. But a recording station two miles northwest of Emporia had 2.5 inches of rain at sunrise Thursday.
Other sunrise reports included 2.1 inches six miles west of Hartford, two inches in Reading and 1.5 inches in Americus.
Outside Lyon County, Lebo reported 1.8 inches of rain by sunrise Thursday. Gridley in Coffey County reported 2.4 inches.
That's why the NWS described Wednesday as a day of “widespread heavy rain” across the area. Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.35 inches, which was almost double the rainfall total for all of April.
As much as 1.5 more inches of rain are possible by the end of the night Thursday. The NWS said the best chance for localized flooding was south and east of the Kansas Turnpike.
The rain should diminish early Friday, leading to at least four days of dry weather. Highs could reach 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday for the first time this year.
