The Madison and Waverly girls, as well as the Waverly and Marais des Cygnes Valley boys, won their consolation semifinal matchups on Thursday during the 99th Lyon County League Tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia.
Madison girls 47, Southern Coffey County 40 The Madison girls got a strong shooting night from Jojo Samuels and Taylor Williams to help push themselves into Saturday’s fifth-place match of the Lyon County League Tournament.
The Bulldogs doubled the Titans’ scoring in the opening quarter and kept their distance the rest of the way, though SCC inched closer in the second half, it wasn’t enough.
SCC 5 8 12 15 — 40
MHS 10 14 11 12 — 47
Southern Coffey: Walters 3, Copeland 18, Weers 9, Ohl 2, True 2, Szambecki 6.
Madison: Freund 8, Samuels 11, Williams 14, Serrer 1, Luthi 13.
Waverly girls 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13
Things didn’t get any easier for the Trojans on Thursday. Just two days after getting routed by top-seeded Olpe, they again struggled to defend in a blowout loss to the fifth-seeded Bulldogs.
Sara McWilliams led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 17, while Olivia Mitchell and Megan Foster joined her in double-figures.
Waverly and Madison will meet at noon Saturday in the fifth place contest, while SCC and MdCV will start the day at 9 a.m. in the seventh place contest.
MdCV 8 2 1 2 — 13
WHS 21 14 15 9 — 50
MdCV: DeCavele 3, Flatin 2, McGowin 8.
Waverly: McWilliams 17, Mitchell 13, Lacey 4, Foster 13, Vogts 8, Patterson 4, Romig 5, Meehan 3, Rangel 3.
Marais des Cygnes Valley boys 50, Hartford 48 The Marais des Cygnes Valley boys got some early shots to fall and held off a late push from the Jaguars for the second time in a week, defeating Hartford 50-48 on Thursday night.
Hartford kept things close thoughout the second half, but a fourth-quarter run, coupled with the Trojans going a mere 7-of-16 from the free throw line in the final quarter, made it tight. Wyatt Lingenfelter and Cole Lacey combined to score 26 points for MdCV. Tanner Highley had a team-best 12 for Hartford.
HHS 13 10 8 17 — 48
MdCV 17 9 15 9 — 50
Hartford: Thomas 9, McDiffett 7, Highley 10, Sull 9, A. Smith 3, D. Smith 3, Goodman 7.
MdCV: Lingenfelter 11, Lacey 15, Vanderpool 8, Holloway 8, Woodson 8.
Waverly boys 59, Southern Coffey County 39 Waverly took a commanding lead early in the final match Thursday, keeping its distance in a 59-39 victory over Southern Coffey County.
The Bulldogs got a 22-point night from senior Jolon Lacey, who scored 13 in the second half.
Waverly and Marais des Cygnes will play at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the fifth place contest.
Hartford and Southern Coffey County will meet at 10:30 a.m. to play for seventh place.
SCC 11 5 12 11 — 39
WHS 20 16 13 10 — 59
Southern Coffey: Voorhees 2, Lind 7, Borntreger 18, Heslop 4, Gleue 4, Walters 4.
Waverly: Patterson 10, Pyle 6, Bartley 4, Lacey 22, Decker 6, Foster 4, Skillman 7.
