MATFIELD GREEN — A damaged historic building in Matfield Green is in line for renovation, along with a form of expansion.
The Bank on Kansas 177 is now a project for Kansas State University graduate architecture students. They submitted updated design ideas last week to Matfield Green Works, a non-profit which owns the building.
“We’ve got 13 students in the studio,” Kansas City architect Ted Arendes said Friday. They came up with 26 different concepts for the property.
“We are so honored and grateful that our project was chosen by the highly regarded K-State Design+Make studio,” said Teresa Kelly, chair of Matfield Green Works.
The Bank has a long past as the last historic building on what Arendes calls the “main drag” of Matfield Green. It reopened in 2012 as a combination art gallery-visitors center. But storms in 2019 left it with a leaking roof and rotting wooden floors.
“There’s a potential to phase the project,” Arendes said. “Some of the schemes would stabilize the condition of the building now, while they raise money to do the rest of the project.”
Arendes noted there’s a desire to preserve the storefront of the building.
“From there on back, students were proposing different schemes and designs,” he said.
During a public reception last Saturday, Arendes showed three-dimensional models of what’s planned. He said KSU students will develop plans for a new rear section of the bank, with the old structure “stitched into” it.
“The existing building is pretty small,” Arendes said. He speculated the expansion will come close to doubling its size.
Most of the 26 schemes will keep the gallery in the same size and proportion, Arendes said. The expanded area will have other purposes.
“A small piece would be office space for Matfield Green Works,” Arendes said. “Most of the proposals had a small artist residence space attached to the side.” When no artist is there, he explained, that space could be available for vacation rentals.
Other necessities would be added as well.
“The gallery doesn’t have a restroom. It doesn’t have storage. It doesn’t have mechanical space,” Arendes said.
A row of trees south of the building could be used as an outdoor welcoming area. Arendes thinks it would be nice for bicycle riders on the Flint Hills Scenic Byway.
“There’s a desire that they can serve as a visitors center,” Arendes said, including a public restroom.
Arendes’s firm, El Dorado Architects, has partnered with the KSU studio for more than a decade on work in Kansas and Missouri. They include a major project at Camp Wood YMCA near Elmdale.
The non-profit will raise funds to build the addition. Arendes estimated it hopes to raise “several hundred thousand dollars.”
