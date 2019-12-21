POMONA — The Chase County girls got another strong offensive showing to close out the 2019 portion of their schedule on Friday night as the Bulldogs scored 39 first-half points in a 66-39 victory at West Franklin.
“It was a so-so second half, but gosh we played well in the first half,” CCHS Head Girls Coach Ron Slaymaker said. “We kind of coasted from there, which no coach likes to coast.”
Still, the Bulldogs had an 11-point lead after the opening quarter, boosting it to 20 by halftime, thanks in part to six 3-pointers on the night.
“We shot well,” Slaymaker said. “Everything looks good when you shoot well.”
From there, it came down to Chase County’s defensive effort, which largely kept the Falcons at bay, save for Brooke Flory, who scored 18.
“We knew Flory would probably get some points,” Slaymaker said. “I thought overall our defense really created an awful lot of our offense.”
Landry Hinkson scored a game-high 20 points for CCHS, while Britney Schroer added 18.
The Chase County boys also secured a victory on the night, defeating West Franklin, 45-36.
CCHS will next play on Friday, Jan. 3, when it travels to Lyndon.
GIRLS
CCHS 19 20 15 12 — 66
WFHS 8 11 13 7 — 39
Chase Co.: Simpson 7, Hinkson 20, Harshman 2, Vandegrift 9, Higgs 10, Schroer 18.
West Franklin: Hutchison 9, Ecord 6, Bailey 2, Swank 4, Flory 18.
