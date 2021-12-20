The start of 2022 is only days away. Yet the Madison City Council returned to the end of 2020 at Monday night’s meeting.
“I think you guys had a solid year all around,” accountant Michael Peroo said.
Peroo, who is based in Olathe, presented Council with results of a city audit for 2020. He found much to commend and little to criticize.
“No compliance issues, no statutory violations,” Peroo said in summary.
It was good news that Mayor Paul Dean expected.
“We paid off our debt and gave us some room to maneuver,” Dean said.
As in six months of room. Peroo reported that as of Thursday, December 31, 2020, Madison had 191 days of cash on hand.
Put another way: Madison had $83,000 in cash reserves at the end of 2005. It ended 2020 with $446,430. The amount has increased more than five-fold in 15 years, far outpacing even the current inflation rate.
“That is significant… that is exceptional,” Peroo said.
Other numbers in the audit were strong, such as 43 days of cash on hand in the general fund at the end of 2020.
“That explains why your property tax revenues have been pretty steady over the years,” Peroo said. In terms of spending, “there’s nothing crazy inside this fund… That’s positive.”
Peroo’s report included several recommendations, which were not discussed. They include establishing a capital improvement spending plan for future purchases of large items such as vehicles and equipment.
The Council approved a $57,500 fund switch Monday night for an undisclosed capital improvement project. City Treasurer Mike Bartlow was not available to explain details after the meeting.
Even the setting for Monday night’s presentation felt like late 2020. Members and staff were in separate Zoom boxes around town, respecting a coronavirus surge that led to homebound learning for Madison schools last week.
“I’m actually in quarantine right now, so I've been working from home,” City Clerk Victoria Stewart revealed after the meeting.
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.