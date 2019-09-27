Area residents will have the chance to formally welcome in the new season this Saturday during the first-ever Fall Harvest Festival at The Orchard, located at 1120 N. Highway 99.
“We started a pumpkin patch last year and we had such a good turnout that I talked with my grandpa, Bob [Karr], who owns The Orchard, and we decided that it might be a good time to go all-in and have a fall festival,” Orchard Store Manager Sarah Lockyear said. “We really want to get people out and enjoying our property. We’re a family-oriented small business, so we take pride in providing a place for families to gather and enjoy nature … We’ve been growing trees since 1992, so it’s always been in our family, and we’re just trying to do the best we can to support it now.”
Running from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., the free event will provide visitors the chance to get out and enjoy seasonal activities — such as apple- or pumpkin-picking and autumn-themed photo ops — as well as some invited attractions. Jack’s Snack Shack food truck will be on site to offer a variety of tasty food options throughout the day, and those looking for additional entertainment can enjoy live music from Jane McCoy beginning at 2 p.m. Rounds on The Orchard’s trademark limestone mini golf course will also be made free.
“There will also be free face painting, yard games, free arts and crafts and a free goat petting zoo,” Lockyear said. “My cousins own some goats, so I thought it’d be cool if they would bring them over for us. There’s also, of course, the hot cider or the cider slushies that people can buy, and we have lots of other great Kansas-made products in our store to look at, too. We have probably 98 percent of all Kansas-made products because we like to help other small businesses as well.
“The free mini golf is one of the major things we’re really excited to offer. It’s usually $2 per person to play. My late uncle, John Karr, died a couple years ago, but he’s the one that designed it. It’s really beautiful and is made from local limestone rock, so it would be great if people come out to see that.”
Those looking for directions to the property or answers to other questions about the festival are encouraged to reach out to @Hwy99TheOrchard on Facebook or call 343-8480 for more information.
“I would encourage people just to come out, bring their families and enjoy nature with us,” Lockyear said. “It’ll be better than spending the weekend inside watching TV. There’s going to be plenty to do out here during the festival that a lot people may not expect.”
