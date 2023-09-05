Bushong- Work is coming along at the latest feature of Bushong’s North Lyon County Veterans Memorial.

Cement was poured last week at the NLCVM’s Veterans Memorial Wall Garden. The wall has been completely rebuilt by Dianne Bedner Smith and husband Gary Smith, since they broke ground on the project in Nov. 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.