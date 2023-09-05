Bushong- Work is coming along at the latest feature of Bushong’s North Lyon County Veterans Memorial.
Cement was poured last week at the NLCVM’s Veterans Memorial Wall Garden. The wall has been completely rebuilt by Dianne Bedner Smith and husband Gary Smith, since they broke ground on the project in Nov. 2020.
“This is the biggest and most important thing I have ever done,” Bedner Smith said. “My husband and I are amazing ourselves how we did this wall ourselves. We have really enjoyed this project and the time we put into it together. It’s a memory that we will never forget.”
They used the remaining walls and foundations of a nearby demolished building to create a memorial for the 10 young men from Bushong who died in the Second World War.
“Per capita, we lost the most men in World War II in Kansas,” Bedner Smith previously told The Gazette.
Two were brothers and went off to war with two other friends from Bushong. According to the Salina Journal, Sgt. John Herrick, Pvt. Rex A. Gore, Sgt. Jay B. Moreland and Sgt. William W. Moreland died during the Allied forces’ invasion of Nazi-occupied France when their ship struck two German mines at Omaha Beach.
“We are really excited to have this honor done for our 10 World War II KIA Bushong, Kan., veterans wall,” Bedner Smith said in a post to social media.
This week, work is being done on sidewalks near the memorial. Bedner Smith said the plaques, kiosk, benches, soldier and crosses and metal soldier features will be added by Sept. 16.
A ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 28 during the annual Some Gave All event in Bushong. We will have more information on that event in the coming weeks.
Those interested in supporting the NLCVM can making donations at KansasLand Bank in Americus, or send checks to 219 E. 3rd St., Bushong, KS, 66833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.