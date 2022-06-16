The National Weather Service will survey damage in Madison Thursday after a tornadic storm brought winds up to 90 mph Wednesday night.
According to Madison News reporter Marcie Harrison, no one in the area saw a tornado touch down, but the damage was "tornadoish."
The Madison City Pool reported damage Thursday morning, which caused the cancellation of swimming lessons. They were unsure if they would be able to open later on in the day.
Homes sustained some damage, though the extent of that is not yet known.
We will update as more information comes in.
