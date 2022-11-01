The second and final day of this fall's USD 252 Honor Flight is underway in Washington.
The group of 26 military veterans and 21 high school guardians visited several national landmarks Monday.
It included the placing of a wreath at a rain-soaked Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The flight's Facebook feed says it was donated by Designs by Sharon.
The tour also made the first trip ever by USD 252 Honor Flight to the Military Women's Memorial. Two female veterans are among the travelers.
Other stops Monday included the Air Force Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial, Navy Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington Monument, White House and World War II Memorial.
The Honor Flight group is scheduled to return to Olpe High School Tuesday at 9:05 p.m. But USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright advises supporters to track developments on Facebook, because of possible delays.
