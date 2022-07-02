The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will host its annual artist reception for the Shaping the Future: Young Artists’ Exhibition next month. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. July 15 in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
Emporia and surrounding communities’ children ages 4-18 were eligible to send in 2D and 3D artwork. This is the opportunity for the children in the area to present their artwork in a professional gallery.
“Seeing the world through the eyes of a young artist,” said gallery coordinator Sarah Bulinski in a written release. “There is nothing like it — it is all raw and truth. Beauty and fairytale. Every story they have heard and all their hopes for what tomorrow holds.”
Winners for first, second and third place in four age groups will be selected by a panel of judges. They will also receive a cash prize during the award ceremony at 5 p.m. July 15.
The exhibit will be displayed at the gallery from July 12 - 30.
To view the artwork, the gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information contact Amy Gonzales at agonzales@emporiaksarts.org or call 620-343-6473.
