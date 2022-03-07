Undaunted by the weekend snow, a group in Madison is preparing for a big outdoor party in April.
The Madison City Council gave the Main Street Mommas approval Monday night to hold a “Raise the Roof” outdoor party on Friday, April 22.
The party's name means exactly what it says. The non-profit group wants to put a new roof on its main building to convert it into a youth center.
“It's going to cost us $53,000 to $55,000 to redo the roof,” a spokesperson for the group told the council. She never identified herself.
Danielle Albert of the Mommas told The Gazette at a February Mardi Gras Gala that they were “pretty close to meeting our funds” for the roof. But a recent meeting convinced them that more was needed.
So the group plans to hold its April party in the MT Networks parking lot on North Third Street. That led to a discussion about the rules for permits to offer free beer with “suggested donations,” as well as closing an alley for a small band to perform.
City officials concluded no state permit was required, but a cereal malt beverage special event permit from the city was.
Read more about Monday night's meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
