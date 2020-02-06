A group of lucky Emporia State University students received an up-close-and-personal look at the nation’s democratic process earlier this week as fifteen Hornets traveled to Iowa for the first round of 2020 presidential caucuses.
With trip arrangements overseen by Political Science Professor and Chair of Social Sciences Michael Smith, the group was hosted about 20 miles outside of Des Moines — the traditional site for most of the action, including political rallies — in the town of Indianola, Iowa.
“A friend of mine from grad school is actually the mayor of Indianola …” Smith said. “We stayed in touch through social media as he started serving in that position, and as the caucuses were coming around in 2016, I figured, ‘Hey, I have a friend serving in public office there, wouldn’t it be cool to take a group to see the caucuses?’ … The students really loved the first trip, so I knew I wanted to do it again in 2020 … Most of the students we took this time around were political science majors, but we also had history majors, a social science education major and a psychology major. We had a group meet us there, too. One of the students that went with us in 2016 has now graduated and teaches high school up there, so she brought a group of her students along as well, which was pretty cool to see.”
While there was plenty of intrigue to spare in 2016 with both major parties searching for a new candidate, much of this year’s drama — and the study focus of Smith’s group— centered around the Democratic side. Incumbent President Donald Trump received the most delegates by far on the Republican ticket, coming away with 39 out of the possible 40. Bill Weld was the only other GOP candidate to receive a delegate, earning less than 1.5 percent of the final vote.
“The mayor met us at the caucus site and told them to expect us beforehand, so we got to watch from a section marked for observers at the high school gymnasium in Indianola,” Smith said. “There were plenty of signs up for Buttigieg supporters, Sanders supporters, Warren supporters and Biden supporters, and then there was the sign for our group of observers … The voters all group together to fill out their cards, and the groups that don’t have enough to earn a delegate regather until they settle on a separate candidate or end up going home. So, we got to watch that whole process unfold, and it definitely takes a while. Altogether, it took about two hours, but if you love politics — and I don’t think anyone would be on this trip if they didn’t — it was very interesting to watch.”
After watching Candidate Pete Buttigieg take the most delegates in Indianola, Smith’s group began their own debate on which nearby rally to attend. After a quick vote, the group of ESU observers made its way to Des Moines to catch a speech from Candidate Elizabeth Warren.
“The other thing I really like to do on these sorts of trips is to get students to see what a major political rally looks like,” Smith said. “It’s part of the Iowa experience … I explained to the students, that for safety, we all needed to stick together, so some of them might be attending a rally for a candidate they don’t personally support. So, nobody made them hold signs or cheer if they didn’t want to, they were just allowed to stand in and observe … The students that were supporters of Warren’s though, were of course up in the front, and they got to hear her talk. Those that chose to do so were even able to get some selfies with her, which was really cool for them.”
While most of the major media reports surrounding the 2020 Iowa Caucuses centered on delays with voting data and a sense of general chaos and confusion surrounding them, the group was actually unaware of the problems when viewing from the sidelines. Moving forward, Smith — who was happy to have the trip run smoothly, but also interested in studying the event’s underlying issues further — hopes he’s able to bring another group to experience the caucuses. If the past two trips have been any indication, he and his students will be prepared to see something unexpected next time around.
“Everything we saw that night was actually extremely well-organized, but then we got back to the hotel and saw that things at headquarters weren’t running as smoothly as we may have thought ...” Smith said. “As a lot of us around the country saw, caucuses can be very complicated. Political science majors of all people need to understand how things like this works, which is why we try to get students to experience these types of things.
“Some of these students might be attending a caucus to vote in the future, so it’s good for them to know the rules and know how to properly participate. Whether my students are Democrats, Republicans, third-party supporters, or independents, I hope that trips like this will help them get hooked on the political process so they can be involved throughout the rest of their lives. Hopefully, some of them will even be candidates running for their local offices, as well.”
