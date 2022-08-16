North Lyon County schools are starting later than surrounding districts. But that allows some new items to take the spotlight.
“The biggest change for our district is the opening of our new Early Learning Center for four-year-old preschool students,” Superintendent Robert Blair said.
As of last week, 21 students were enrolled for the preschool, with room for four more. North Lyon County's first day of class will be Thursday, August 25.
“We have a new roof that's going to be completed at the high school,” Blair added.
That was an urgent issue for Blair earlier this year, after contractors found wet insulation in a section above classrooms on the east side of Northern Heights High. The project cost more than $366,000.
The south gym at NHHS will have new bleachers as well. A new bus and flooring will be ready for opening day as well.
While other school districts are straining to find teachers, USD 251 has only one opening at the moment: a science teacher at Northern Heights.
”We have a Plan B to cover that subject” if need be,” Blair said.
But Blair admits he's had a challenge finding substitute teachers in recent years. So the daily pay for them is going up.
“We were at $95 a day last year,” Blair said. “By increasing to $120, we would be more competitive with schools in this area.” The Emporia schools offer $125 a day for substitutes.
Blair expects enrollment in USD 251 to be around five percent higher than last year. To make sure everyone stays well, coronavirus policies from last term are being retained.
“We're going to continue offering COVID testing to our families, like we did last year,” Blair said. Parents must “opt in” for their children to participate.
The school board approved an updated pandemic response plan at its meeting last week. It says students who test positive for the virus must conduct their own contact tracing.
North Lyon County Schools ended the last term strongly, with no COVID -19 cases reported after mid-February.
Security improvements are planned as well, in the wake of the massacre at a grade school in Uvalde, Texas.
“We are installing a new six-foot chain-link fence on the north side of the high school,” Blair said. “That will incorporate our main building with the mobile units out back, so kids are secured.”
Fence and gate repairs also are planned at North Lyon County Elementary School. Blair suggested other improvements are planned, but he did not want to disclose those.
Teachers in USD 251 will have in-service days beginning Thursday. Once the school year begins, Labor Day will be the only break until the end of October.
