In a rematch from little more than a week before, the top-seeded Olpe girls had just the Lebo Wolves to hurdle en route to a nearly unprecedented level of success.
Though Lebo gave the Eagles a stiffer obstacle, it could do little to keep Olpe from winning its third straight Lyon County League Tournament Championship, 61-27, on Saturday evening.
“We did it last year, but every year’s a new team,” junior Maya Bishop said. “You just want to go prove yourself to everyone and be the best you can for your team.”
The Eagles have now also won 15 of the last 21 LCL Tournaments and have only missed appearing in the Championship Game once since 1994.
“Sometimes when I’m sitting on the bench there, I’m kind of amazed at what these kids get done,” Olpe head coach Jesse Nelson said. “I thought tonight was one of those where ... it’s not that the performance was exceptional, but it was solid all night long. I thought (we) were really good on defense, we had some people ... go get rebounds for us and we (had) really good shot selection.
On Saturday, Lebo got an early 3-pointer from Alli Moore to take a brief advantage, but the Eagles quickly flipped the scoreboard, after shots from beyond the arc by Macy Smith and Maya Bishop. Lebo got its deficit to two at 7-5 before Olpe stretched its lead to double figures for good by the end of the first.
“Teams are always better the second time you play them,” Olpe senior Neleh Davis said. “It was really important for us to get out, get on top of them before they could have a stall game or before they could come out and get us.”
The margin was 22 by halftime and slowly increased as the night moved along.
Olpe was led in scoring by Marley Heins and Bishop, both of whom totaled 17 points.
Moore had 10 for Lebo.
“I think the most important thing for us (is) we’ve got to be able to come out and compete and I thought we did that,” Lebo Head Coach Patrick Gardner said. “At times, we actually made some basketball plays (and) we attacked them and were able to finish around the rim. We forced them to play better offensively than we did the first time. I was happy with what we did there. Another good, balanced scoring night for us, which was good, it just wasn’t enough for what we needed. They got out in transition tonight, which really hurt us but I thought when we played defense and got them into half-court, we actually did a much better job of playing defense there and forcing them to swing the basketball.”
Davis, as the Eagles’ sole senior, represented her team in hoisting two trophies after the game — the regular season and tournament championship awards back to her team to celebrate.
“It’s feels really good right now,” Davis said. “It gives us a lot of confidence and it’s confidence that we need to move forward and keep playing well.”
LHS 10 7 6 4 — 27
OHS 20 19 13 9 — 61
Lebo: Peek 7, Charboneau 5, Tackitt 3, Tollefson 2, Moore 10.
Olpe: M. Smith 7, Heins 17, Bishop 17, Davis 6, Fisher 8, Scheve 2, J. Smith 2, L. Broyles 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.