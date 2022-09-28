In Tuesday night's City Council meeting the council unanimously moved to establish a land bank for Madison as part of the revitalization movement that has recently come to life.

“It’s an avenue to assist someone who has property that they can’t afford to maintain or no longer live here and don’t maintain it,” explained Mayor Paul Dean. “It’s also trying to encourage people to hand over properties they don’t want to continue to take care of or pay taxes on. If someone’s property has delinquent taxes, they can turn the property over to the land bank and those past due taxes will be forgiven.”

