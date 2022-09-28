In Tuesday night's City Council meeting the council unanimously moved to establish a land bank for Madison as part of the revitalization movement that has recently come to life.
“It’s an avenue to assist someone who has property that they can’t afford to maintain or no longer live here and don’t maintain it,” explained Mayor Paul Dean. “It’s also trying to encourage people to hand over properties they don’t want to continue to take care of or pay taxes on. If someone’s property has delinquent taxes, they can turn the property over to the land bank and those past due taxes will be forgiven.”
The land bank would also be open for cash donations that would be tax deductible. Dean also talked about the tax abatements available to residents who commit to tear down and rebuild properties.
The idea behind the land bank would be a way for out of state owners to transfer or gift the properties over to the city that could then be bought by others who would like to either tear down or renovate the properties making improvements in Madison’s housing situation. The land bank would be an umbrella of the city and they would be in charge of budgeting for it as well as overseeing the operation. Dean felt like it was definitely worth a shot to see what happens and if it doesn’t work, it can be dissolved at any time.
Matthew Knobloch, a local contractor, was present at the meeting to offer his services in any way to work with the city on any demolition that needed to be done during the cleanup process.
Jason McClelland spoke during open forum and updated the council that they had fourteen buildings in town that the owners were committed to restoration in some form whether it just be new glass, paint, new signage or gutting buildings and starting over. He also indicated his personal plans of four Airbnb’s to be constructed in the old Main Street Mommas building (formerly Dr. Browning’s office) and turning the main floor of his home into a pub with both opening up to the courtyard which will be professionally renovated to a resort style courtyard.
Work has already started on removing gas tanks from the old gas station right at the end of Main Street and they hope to have new asphalt poured and new paint on the building before winter to make a drastic improvement to the entrance of Madison. McClelland also mentioned the possibility of three or four electric charging stations at the old station as well.
McClelland also informed the council that Pope Drug has been sold to Andy Massoth and he will be gutting the interior and redoing the exterior and will have a new restaurant to be opened in a year.
In other business, Dean suggested and talked about the possible annexation of the City Lake and a potential housing development on the north side where this is approximately 17 acres of land that already have water and electricity close by. He has been doing some research into other towns who have done the same and he feels like it could be a positive thing for Madison.
The council also discussed in the future looking at new signage at the entrances of town and also looking to clean up alleyways eventually making things cleaner.
The council is short one board member and it was also stated that if anyone who resides within the city limits would like a spot on the council to reach out to city hall and express an interest.
The council went into executive session for five minutes with no motions being made. Meeting adjourned at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.