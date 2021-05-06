Residents of Hartford and Neosho Rapids received a helping hand, Wednesday afternoon, during Hartford High School’s community clean-up day.
The annual event, which began more than 20 years ago, is a student council event that incorporates all of Hartford High School’s students.
“It started with Peggy Chaffain, who was the school secretary, and it was such a success. It was something that I wanted to continue on,” said Jane Kelley, organizer and teacher at the high school. “It’s organized through fliers and Facebook posts now. The community just calls up and they tell us what they would like help with and how many students they would like to have help out. We try the best we can on that.”
The community clean-up event was created as a way for HHS to give back to the community, and Kelley said the reason behind the event has not changed. The Jaguar community, she said, is “the most giving” community with which she has been associated.
“I always tell our students that this is the one small thing that we can do for our community,” Kelley said. “We can give back to them, just for one day. And a lot of times, I feel like some of our older people, they want the help but what they really want is that conversation with the young adults; the kids. It’s a great opportunity and our kids embrace it and they know that it is a way that they can show appreciation for all that [the community] has done for them.”
And it makes an impression on the students.
Kelley said she doesn’t usually hear from students about their experiences until they are seniors, but as they reflect on their time in high school, the community clean-up days tend to come up as a lasting positive memory.
When the event had to be postponed last month due to weather, students insisted it be rescheduled instead of canceled altogether. So, the event was rescheduled. While Kelley is sure that missing out on a day of classes probably doesn’t hurt, it does feel good to know her students are gaining a positive experience from the community service project.
“It becomes one of their favorite things about high school, getting to go out and work in the community,” she said. “The majority of the students look forward to this day. The most rewarding conversations I’ve had with kids are the ones that transfer in because their schools don’t have anything like this. They’re the ones that always come in and say, ‘This is really neat thing to be able to do.’”
Kelley tends to split students into groups that do not typically hang out together in order to broaden her students’ horizons a bit. New friendships have blossomed as a result of those community clean-up events over the years.
“It allows them to do something bigger for someone else, to be a bigger person,” she said.
Community members in Neosho Rapids and Hartford can follow @HartfordNeoshoRapids for information on future clean-up events. Information is also posted at the Neosho Rapids and Hartford post offices, Hartford State Bank and the city Facebook pages.
