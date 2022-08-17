A retirement celebration is planned in two weeks for Chase County Richard Dorneker.
Dorneker will be honored Thursday, September 1 at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A retirement celebration is planned in two weeks for Chase County Richard Dorneker.
Dorneker will be honored Thursday, September 1 at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
The event will take place hours after Jacob Welsh takes the oath of office to replace Dorneker. Chase County Republicans announced Wednesday that Welsh, a longtime member of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, was appointed Sheriff by Gov. Laura Kelly.
Dorneker's decision comes as he reaches the 25-year mark in Chase County law enforcement. He's been sheriff since 2005 and a member of the office off and on since 1994.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.