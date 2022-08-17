Richard Dorneker - 2022

Richard Dorneker calls his decision to retire as Chase County Sheriff “bittersweet” in a letter posted on Facebook. He’ll leave Thursday, September 1.

 Submitted photo

A retirement celebration is planned in two weeks for Chase County Richard Dorneker.

Dorneker will be honored Thursday, September 1 at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.