It can be tough for those who are always giving to ask for help.
Endurance athlete Lyn Blubaugh has not had to ask for much during her journey through colon cancer, as friends and family have lined up to do what they can to show their love for her in many ways.
That was evident by the many people who attended the “Sit and Spin for Lyn” event Saturday at Madison High School. More than 50 participants and dozens of volunteers, family and friends had the chance to show how much Blubaugh has touched their lives.
Participants signed up online to either come to Madison and ride a cycle trainer or join in via any virtual method, whether it be riding their cycle trainers at home or heading out for actual bike rides throughout the country. Cycle trainers are special racks to hold high-performance bicycles, allowing their riders to ride their bikes as a stationary workout. Twenty-seven riders worked out at Madison High School, while 24 joined virtually. Riders chose their riding times and paid an entry fee: 0-6 hours, $40; 6-12 hours, $50; and $30 for virtual entries.
More than $5,000 was raised by the weekend event. In addition to this fundraiser, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Blubaugh, raising almost $1,400, with all proceeds going toward medical expenses.
Blubaugh was emotional as she took it all in Saturday. Just two weeks out of her last treatment, she is working on growing stronger and recovering from December surgery and weeks of chemotherapy.
Facing statistics of a 30 percent chance of her type of colon cancer recurring, Blubaugh is taking steps to improve her odds. She is slowly getting back into condition, riding 30 minutes on nice days and low impact workouts at the gym three days a week. Her first goal is to compete in this year's Dirty Kanza 200 gravel bicycle race in June. She has 14 weeks left to prepare, and she feels she can get there with patience and lots of work.
Blubaugh's colon cancer was diagnosed last year in June after a routine colonoscopy, just weeks after competing in the Dirty Kanza XL 350-mile gravel race for the second time. She is a multi-year finisher in the DK200, among many other endurance events in her career.
Deciding on treatment was difficult, but her 9-month-old granddaughter, Miley, inspired her to do all she could.
“You might always say you'd do something different,” she said, “but I really felt like now that I have the next generation, treatment was a no-brainer.”
Until her weight restriction is lifted, Blubaugh spends a lot of time on the floor playing with her granddaughter.
Blubaugh is thankful for the love she has received through her recovery.
“I have amazing friends and family that have supported me through cancer," she said. "I couldn’t have done it alone. Cancer takes so much away and changes your life. My friends have helped me get through the bad days, emotionally and physically. It has taken a village to help me during chemo treatments and surgery recovery. My friends and family sat with me, made me soup, cleaned my house and took me to appointments. Some days they would come sit with me so I wouldn’t be alone all day, this helped with keeping me positive.”
Many of her friends have been made through her athletic ventures. Close friends and fellow bikers, Tina Khan, Stephanie Lanter and Treva Worrel have not only been there for Blubaugh throughout her recovery, but jumped into action when they saw the need. More than three months of planning the cycling event and tons of phone calls and organizing went into holding the Saturday cycling training.
“Treva, Stephanie and Tina have done so much for me already,” Blubaugh said. “I was blown away by the fundraiser. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and love.”
Worrel and Blubaugh have had a special relationship over the years.
“Lyn is my person," Worrel said. "We have been friends for over 10 years, but really became close through our love for Dirty Kanza and riding gravel. She loves to encourage other women. She will even hand out tips to men as she blows past them. She doesn't know a stranger, and I refuse to go to Walmart with her. The outpouring of support she has received is a true testament of the person she is.”
The toll has been hard on Blubaugh.
“I tear up thinking about the day she told me she had cancer,” Worrel said. “We had to take turns comforting each other because we were in uncharted territory. I could take her to appointments, make her laugh and put together a fundraiser, but I couldn't take the pain she felt after each treatment, and it killed me.”
People loved finding a tangible way to help Blubaugh.
“Saturday, sharing with her the amount we were able to raise felt amazing,” Worrel said. “Tina, Stephanie and I put our arms around her and I could feel some of the stress lift away. We were able to help with the burden that comes with this nasty thing called cancer. We couldn't do it without everyone who not only donated money, but food and their time.”
In addition to the cycling portion, there was a meal open to the public for a free-will offering and a silent auction, featuring donated items by local friends, businesses and artists. Original prints of a piece by Lanter depicted her interpretation of the topography of the Emporia area, with the word “Elevation” centered in the art, a theme representing Blubaugh's elevation to recovery. Friends and family signed the print for Blubaugh to keep.
“This whole event is about elevating our community through supporting our lady, Lyn,” Lanter said.
Another popular item at the auction was a print by Allysa Hallett, who is a bicycle mechanic at Gravel City Adventure, named “Biker Chicks.” It was in high demand, with a lively competition with bids.
Two participants in Saturday's Sit and Spin are training to compete in the DK XL this year. Both Corey Smith and Bobby Thompson, both from Emporia, have become friends with Blubaugh through cycling and were happy to be part of the day.
Smith, 29, won the tandem division in the DK200 last year with his cousin, Adam Galindo. This will be his first attempt at the DK XL. He's known Blubaugh for about five years, and planned to ride about 7-8 hours in support.
Thompson, 46, is also heading into the DK XL for the first time, having completed seven DK200 races, including beating the sun one year. He is excited about the new challenge.
He recalled meeting Blubaugh on one of the races, where they were able to “leapfrog” one another, a tactic used by fellow bikers, switching leads to support one another during the race. They have been friends ever since.
Worrel wanted to give special thanks to Madison High School, MHS Superintendent Stu Moeckel and the custodians for loving their idea and being so accommodating.
“Thank you to Team Gravel City Adventure & Supply for helping with setting up trainers, donating food and providing support to the riders," Worrel said. "Thank you Tina Khan, Stephanie Lanter and my husband, Michael, who listened to this crazy idea and (helped) bring it to life for our friends Lyn and Scott. Most of all, thank you everyone who signed up to either ride in Madison or virtually."
